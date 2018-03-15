EU provides continuous support to Armenia on making public administration reforms

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The 14th session of the panel of the Public Administration Reforms of the EU’s Eastern Partnership Platform on Democracy, Good Governance and Stability launched in Armenia on March 15, Armenpress reports.

The session is attended by the representatives of the EU and Eastern Partnership’s member states, Ambassadors in Armenia and etc.

Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan welcomed the session participants and wished them productive discussions. “The field of public administration is reflected in Armenia’s and the EU’s fundamental documents, one of them is the partnership priorities document which is based on the provisions of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed earlier. The talk here is about implementation of public administration reforms, their timetable: as it is known the whole volume of reforms in this field is mostly included in Armenia’s 2017-2025 respective strategy”, the deputy FM noted.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, said this platform is an important opportunity as it once again shows Armenia’s active participation within the frames of the Eastern Partnership.

“Armenia is at the stage of fundamental reforms. We propose our support, as well as will try to cooperate within the frames of the public administration field. For this purpose we are planning to provide nearly 20 million Euro support”, the EU Ambassador said.

He said the countries in this platform can exchange experience, as the challenges are the same for the Eastern Partnership states.

“They are in the same situation. In the post-Soviet period it’s difficult to make transformations as technologies develop and problems change or increase”, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan