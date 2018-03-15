Armenian deputy FM welcomes Russia’s conclusion on arms sales to Azerbaijan after 2016 April war

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan welcomes the statement of Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, according to which Russia will not continue supplying weapons to Azerbaijan with the same scale it did before the 2016 April war, Armenpress reports.

“Russia has always been the number one supplier to Azerbaijan. We know this very well. The impression from this statement is that some conclusions are made by Russia. I want to state that this statement is welcomed”, the deputy FM told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

During a meeting with the reporters in the Armenian Parliament on March 14, Konstantin Kosachev said Russia will not continue supplying weapons to Azerbaijan with the same scale it did before the 2016 April war. He said Russia implements the contracts that were signed with Azerbaijan before April 2016.

“We are obliged to do that in accordance with these contracts. But as far as I know it will not be with the scales that existed as of April 2016. Undoubtedly, we react to the situation which took place in April 2016”, the Russian official said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan