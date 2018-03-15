Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

Thomas de Waal sees consensus among OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries over NK conflict


YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. A consensus exists between USA, France and Russia – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries – in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue, Carnegie Europe Senior Fellow Thomas de Waal said during the “Prospects of Peace in Nagorno Karabakh: Local and International Perspectives” international conference.

“There are certain nuances, strategic differences, however in the final solution issue of the conflict there are no differences between stances of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries,” de Waal said.

According to him, the final goals of OSCE MG Co-Chair countries regarding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are the same.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration