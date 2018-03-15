Tert.am marks 10th anniversary, ARMENPRESS named most reliable partner

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. At an event marking the 10th anniversary of Tert.am, an online tabloid media website, ARMENPRESS state news agency was awarded with the “Most Collaborated Partner” certificate.

Director Aram Ananyan congratulated Tert.am on behalf of ARMENPRESS .

“Tert.am is a dear and important partner for us, a partner which is loyal to its values. A partner who understood the dictum of Yeghishe Charents very well – “If you want your song to be heard, you must become the breath of your time,” Aram Ananyan said, adding that during 10 years all generations of the media outlet succeeded in being the breath of time.

Tert.am is an online trilingual (Armenian, Russian, English) tabloid news website covering Armenian and global news.

Since October of 2015 it features the Tert.am Health and Tert.am Youth platforms.

Tert.am has joined the PanArmenian Media Group.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan