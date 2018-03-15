European extreme cold weather doesn’t threaten Armenia, says chief meteorologist

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The extreme cold weather conditions of Europe do not threaten Armenia so far, Gagik Surenyan, director of the meteorological center of the Hydromet Service told ARMENPRESS.

“No drastic weather changes are expected in the coming days. In terms of the extreme colds in Europe, currently there are no fears that they [freezing colds] can impact Armenia”, he said.

Temperature will rise 5-6 degrees Celsius March 18-20 in most parts of the country.

Europe’s freezing temperatures continue, with strong winds inflicting heavy damages in several countries, knocking down trees. Casualties have been reported.

In the US and Canada, a blizzard has left over 1 million people without power supply, while in Russia heavy snowfalls have disrupted traffic in Moscow.

