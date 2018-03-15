Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament to depart for St. Petersburg on working visit

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, as the head of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s observer mission, will depart for St. Petersburg on a working visit on March 16-19 to observe the Russian presidential elections, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the visit Sharmazanov is scheduled to meet with CSTO PA Responsible Secretary Pyotr Ryabukhin and Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov.

Eduard Sharmazanov will also hold a press conference for the Russian media at the end of the visit.

Armenian MP Tachat Vardapetyan will also depart for St. Petersburg within the frames of the CSTO PA observer mission.

