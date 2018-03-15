Armenia-EU CEPA ratification, application of provisions to start before April 1

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The majority of provisions of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which was signed between Armenia and the EU in November 2017 will be put for temporary application immediately after the ratification, deputy FM Garen Nazarian said.

“This process will start prior to April 1”, he said.

The deputy FM was speaking to reporters after the opening of the 14th session of the Public Administration Reforms panel of the Democracy, Good Governance and Sustainably first platform.

He said the session is attended by both EU and Eastern Partnership member state representatives to discuss and compare the process of reforms in the public administration sector.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan