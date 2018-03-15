Russian Red Wings Airlines’ entry to Armenian market to positively affect competitiveness – Sergey Avetisyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Red Wings Airlines’ entry to the Armenian market will positively affect the increase of competitiveness and decline of prices, Sergey Avetisyan – Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, Armenpress reports.

“Red Wings enters the Armenian aviation market, this airline is going to operate daily flights to Moscow. This will also positively affect the competitiveness. The Russian market is demanded in Armenia, and there is always a need for work, therefore, the entry of new airlines to the Armenian market continues”, he said.

Red Wings Airlines received a permission from Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow (Domodedovo Airport) regular flights.

The flights will launch on March 18 and will operate four times a week until April 2.But starting from April 3 the flights will be carried out seven times a week.

