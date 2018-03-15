‘We must always be ready for any Azerbaijani provocation’ – deputy FM Kocharyan on Baku’s military drills

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan says the Armenian side must always be ready for any provocation by Azerbaijan, reports Armenpress.

After today’s Cabinet meeting the deputy FM, commenting on the ongoing large-scale military exercises in Azerbaijan and the rumors according to which by this Azerbaijan prepares for war, stated: “Of course, we follow them, we must always be ready to any step by them. In this case there can be different comments as it is also a pre-election stage, but one should not explain holding these military drills only by this, we need always to be careful to Azerbaijan’s actions. We should always be ready for any provocation by Azerbaijan”, deputy FM Kocharyan said.

With the military exercises launched on March 12, Azerbaijan is clearly violating the 2011 OSCE Vienna document in terms of equipment involved by failing to notify member countries about these military drills.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan