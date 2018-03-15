Armenian FM to attend Lebanon assistance ministerial conference in Rome
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of foreign minister of Italy, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Angelino Alfano, Armenia's foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will participate in and deliver speech at the ministerial conference dedicated to supporting Lebanon in Rome, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
