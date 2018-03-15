Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

Armenian FM to attend Lebanon assistance ministerial conference in Rome


YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of foreign minister of Italy, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Angelino Alfano, Armenia's foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will participate in and deliver speech at the ministerial conference dedicated to supporting Lebanon in Rome, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

