Arsenal boss Wenger talks about Mkhitaryan’s performance ahead of Milan match


YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger talked about Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the Milan clash.

“We adapted and integrated very quickly. Certainly the fact has players like him have great qualities helped. As well as the fact that he is playing abroad for a long time and knows how to behave. I believe the styles of Mkhitaryan and Arsenal are in line with each other,” Wenger said.

Arsenal will clash with Milan in the Europa League 1/8 round on March 15.

