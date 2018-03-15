Polymetal Armenia suspends geological prospecting operations in Lori, Tavush provinces

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Polymetal Armenia, a mining company which earlier eyed carrying out mining operations in Alaverdi and Shnogh of Lori Province and Noyemberyan and Koghb in Tavush, announced it has suspended its geological prospecting and exploratory activities in the areas.

Noyemberyan Mayor Karen Abazyan told ARMENPRESS that the executives of the company visited the community March 14. The meeting was also attended by representatives of NGOs and healthcare experts.

“As a result of the overall discussion they understood that carrying out works here is senseless. More serious problems might arise. After this conversation they contacted me today in the morning and said they’ve decided to cancel a previously planned public discussion. They are refusing their idea, it seems this decision isn’t temporary,” he said.

Polymetal Armenia said the decision was made “by prioritizing the positive public image of their activities”.

