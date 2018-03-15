Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

WATCH: Excavator dispatched to save trapped baby elephant in India


YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Local officials of a village in India’s Hassan district in Karnataka dispatched an excavator to rescue a baby elephant trapped in a swamp.

The elephant was trying to get out of the swamp for several hours.

After the excavator gently nudged the animal with the vehicle's bucket and helped it out, the elephant turned its ire toward the vehicle, threatening to pull the driver and his assistants out. As a crowd of onlookers started shouting, the elephant changed its mind and ran away.

