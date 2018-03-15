Azeri activists protest against Aliyev regime in Washington rally

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Azeri activists held a protest rally March 14 outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington D.C..

The activists were protesting against the dictatorial regime of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Azadliq news agency reported.

“This is our first step, but this will continue. Our goal is to make our voices hear in Azerbaijan,” one of the activists said.

The protesters were wearing masks and holding posters saying “Resist Aliyev”, “Freedom to the people of Azerbaijan”, “Same Dictator Different Century” “Protect Human Rights”.

The activists also addressed the hundreds of political prisoners currently jailed in Azerbaijan, demanding Baku to immediately release them.

The activists, who have fled Azerbaijan due to oppression, criticized the state-sanctioned pressures against their families back home and demanded the resignation of Aliyev’s government.

“In addition of Ilgar Mamedov, Afghan Mukhtarli, Giyas Mamedov and Gyozal Bayramli, there are more than 200 political prisoners in Azerbaijan. As people living abroad who love their country, we too express our discontent and demand the release of all political prisoners [in Azerbaijan],” they said.

Voice of America asked the protesters why they are wearing masks, and the activists said it is a precaution in order to protect their families in Azerbaijan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan