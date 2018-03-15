Armenian FM, Denmark Under-Secretary of State meet in Copenhagen
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian had a meeting with Denmark’s Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Michael Starbæk Christensen during his official visit to Copenhagen.
A number of issues related to the development of Armenia-Denmark relations were discussed at the meeting.
The sides touched upon boosting of political dialogue and economic ties.
The parties exchanged ideas over issues related to the Armenia-EU cooperation, regional and global challenges.
The Armenian FM presented the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries for the exclusively peaceful solution of the NK conflict.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan