Agreements reached in Lebanon: PM Karapetyan gives instructions to Cabinet members

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Agreements, including in the field of commercial cooperation, have been reached during Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s official visit to Lebanon, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet meeting the PM said a number of meetings with the Lebanese top leadership, as well as businessmen, representatives of the banking system and the Armenian community were held on the sidelines of the visit.

Based on this PM Karapetyan tasked the ministers of Foreign affairs, Economic development and investments, Energy infrastructures and natural resources, Agriculture, Territorial administration and development, as well as the executive director of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) to take measures in a month to implement the agreements reached during the visit and submit proposals to the government staff on boosting the activities of the Armenian-Lebanese intergovernmental joint commission, preparing the next session, as well as to discuss actions aimed at creating the Armenian-Lebanese Investment Fund.

“Here it’s necessary to clearly define the deadlines with the businessmen with whom we have agreed to organize visits”, the PM noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan