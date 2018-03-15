PM Karapetyan succeeds in attracting attention of Lebanese investors

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan’s visit to Beirut is a golden opportunity for Lebanese investors to enter the Armenian market, Gardenia Lebanese Farms LLC founder Nicolas Abou Fayssal said on Facebook.

The businessman emphasized that the Armenian PM succeeded in attracting the attention of Lebanese investors during an economic meeting held on March 13 in Beirut.

“He realized that Lebanese businessmen have played a notable role in the creation and development of GCC economies such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and others. He strongly believes that the Lebanese businessmen can do the same in Armenia.

His words were very convincing to the attendees. He was confident of Armenia's capabilities. The safety of the country offers investors a basket of incentives to investment there.

I, as a Lebanese businessman, have been working in Armenia in the agricultural sector for four years and I have a successful and encouraging experience there,” the businessman said.

“Lebanon is considered one of the important countries today for Armenia in terms of the size of the successful investments there, which are estimated at more than 500 million dollars according to the statistics of the Embassy of Lebanon in Armenia in 2017”, he added.

