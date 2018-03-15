Armenian FM meets Chairman of Board of Directors of Denmark’s Export Credit Agency in Copenhagen

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Denmark’s Export Credit Agency Christian Frigast on March 14 on the sidelines of his official visit in Copenhagen, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The officials exchanged views on issues relating to strengthening and developing the Armenian-Danish cooperation in the commercial, IT and alternative energy spheres.

Minister Nalbandian introduced Christian Frigast on the business environment formed in Armenia based on the ongoing reforms, the favorable conditions for investors and the opportunities provided by the free economic zones in Armenia.

At the meeting the ways on boosting the contacts between the Armenian and Danish business circles were also discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan