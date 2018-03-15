Turkish foreign minister postpones visit to US

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu postponed his visit to the United States, the foreign ministry spokesperson said, Cumhuriyet reports.

Cavusoglu was scheduled to meet with the US top officials in Washington D.C. to discuss the situation in Syria, in particular, the further developments over the Syrian city of Manbij.

It is supposed the reason for the delay is linked with the fact that Rex Tillerson has been relieved from the post of Secretary of State.

No information is provided yet on the new dates of the visit.

