Azeri statements shouldn’t remain unanswered by int’l community, says deputy FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Garen Nazarian expects the reaction of the international community on the Azerbaijani statements.

“Official Yerevan has already responded to this statement, and our task is for these statements not to remain unanswered by the international community”, the deputy FM told reporters, commenting on Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s infamous statement where he made territorial claims for Yerevan.

The deputy FM was speaking to reporters after the opening of the 14th session of the Public Administration Reforms panel of the Democracy, Good Governance and Sustainably first platform.

Asked by reporters why the CSTO didn’t give an appropriate response to the Azeri statement, Nazarian said: “We are working in the direction of CSTO and other international structures as well”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan