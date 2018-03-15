UK supports efforts of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, Ambassador says

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Judith Farnworth said during an international conference titled “Prospects of Peace in Nagorno Karabakh – Local and International Perspectives”.

The Ambassador stressed that in order to achieve progress in the NK conflict settlement process it is necessary for the idea of peaceful resolution and establishment of peace to be strengthened in the societies of the conflict sides.

“Great Britain unconditionally supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in achieving peaceful settlement based on the Madrid Principles.

