UK supports efforts of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, Ambassador says
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Judith Farnworth said during an international conference titled “Prospects of Peace in Nagorno Karabakh – Local and International Perspectives”.
The Ambassador stressed that in order to achieve progress in the NK conflict settlement process it is necessary for the idea of peaceful resolution and establishment of peace to be strengthened in the societies of the conflict sides.
“Great Britain unconditionally supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in achieving peaceful settlement based on the Madrid Principles.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- Azeri statements shouldn’t remain unanswered by int’l community, says deputy FM
- Azerbaijani military exercises violate OSCE 2011 Vienna document, Armenian MFA says
- Azerbaijan violates OSCE commitments: Armenian foreign ministry's spox on military drills in
that country
- ‘Int’l com. must welcome Artsakh into community of nations’ – former US Ambassador John
Evans’ article
- Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror