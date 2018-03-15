Armenia-Georgia high-voltage power line construction spending to be cut 30%

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The technical commission dealing with raising the reliability and efficiency of Armenia’s energy system convened an expanded format session March 15, chaired by Gagik Martirosyan, chief advisor to the Prime Minister. The session focused on the preparation process of construction of the new Armenia-Georgia high-voltage line, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told ARMENPRESS.

The technical task which came up after discussions with Fikhtner Engineering and Construction, which was chosen jointly with the German KfW bank which finances the program, was approved.

Under the technical task the project is divided into phases. The first phase plans the reconstruction of 220 kV voltage substation, and construction of a 400 kV voltage substation as well as a new high voltage overhead line until the Armenia-Georgia border. The next phases plan the construction of a 500kV substation and construction of a fixed power transformer station.

Active substations will be used to increase efficiency of the program, due to low spending associated with reconstruction.

At the same time a solar power station will be built on a territory where infrastructure already exists, and the spending will be cut.

As a result the total spending of the project will be cut 30%. A solar photovoltaic station will also be constructed with at least 20% savings.

Overall the project should be realized simultaneously with the construction of the third Iran-Armenia high voltage line and the 2nd power unit of the Yerevan HPP.

