Armenian minister vows top level reception for Iranian tourists ahead of Nowruz celebrations

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has taken a number of steps for making the country more attractive, interesting and safe for Iranian tourists, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told ARMENPRESS. The minister says celebrations, concerts and fairs on the occasion of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, are planned for this year also, like previously.

“We’ve numerously said that Iran is an important partner and targeted tourism market for us. I am happy to note that last year the number of Iranian tourists grew 16,6%. Yes, this year we’ve taken several steps ahead of Nowruz also to make Armenia attractive, interesting and of course safe for Iranian tourists,” he said.

Iranian tourists will be provided with Iranian language tourism information flyers and brochures in the information center at the Meghri FEZ in the Iran-Armenia border checkpoint.

Nowruz celebration posters, as well as Armenian and Iranian language informational posters will be installed along the Iran-Armenia highways.

“Another important step – a 24-hour hot-line involving Iranian language specialists will operate in Armenia during Nowruz with the cooperation of the ministry of emergency situations and the police force, thus we will try to ensure the safety of Iranian tourists and give immediate solution to possible problems in case of necessity. We expect that the private sector will also have active involvement during these days,” he said.

The ministry will hold a discussion with the state tourism committee and the tourism development foundation, involving stakeholder state agencies and private sector representatives in order to properly host Iranian tourists.

Nowruz celebrations will be held March 21-24.

