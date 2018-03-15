6 dead in Senegal helicopter crash

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. At least 6 people have been killed and 14 others were wounded as a military helicopter crashed in the south of Senegal on March 14, the local government said.

“According to the latest information provided by the emergency services, who immediately rushed to the scene, six people have been killed in the incident. The rest of the passengers — 14 people — were injured, three of them seriously wounded," a Senegalese governmental official said.

The helicopter was flying from the town of Ziguinchor to the capital of Dakar,

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan