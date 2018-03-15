US blocks Russia-China draft UNSC statement on North Korea

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The United States has blocked the Russia-and China-initiated draft statement of the United Nations Security Council in support of the progress in the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The United States’ decision to cut short work on the Russian-Chinese initiative without discussion among the United Nations Security Council members generates the question about Washington’s actual plans in the context of the emerging thaw in the inter-Korean relations," said the mission’s press secretary, Fyodor Strzhizhovsky.



The one-page statement hailed the "important positive dynamics" in the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, welcomed the resumption of dialogue between Pyongyang and Seoul and expressed support to a possible meeting between the United States’ and North Korea’s leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Kim Jong-un.



