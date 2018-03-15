Two US Navy aviators dead after F/A-18 jet crashes off Key West

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Two US naval aviators have been declared dead after their FA-18 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, the US Navy announced on Twitter, CNN reported.

The two-person crew ejected, Navy Cmdr. Mike Kafka said. The Navy added that the jet, which was on a training flight, is part of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, known as the Blacklions.

Rescue crews recovered both aviators from the water

The jet crashed on approach to Naval Air Station Key West, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the tweet.

"We are sad to report that both aviators have been declared deceased," the Naval Air Forces' tweet said. "Their families are in our prayers. Per policy, we will withhold notification pending NOK notification."

President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday morning, "please join me with your thoughts and prayers for both aviators, their families and our incredible US Navy."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan