Armenia, Denmark sign agreement on excluding double taxation

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Copenhagen, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on March 14 met with minister for taxation of Denmark Karsten Lauritzen, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The ministers discussed issues on promoting the Armenian-Danish commercial ties. They agreed that the formation of the respective legal framework will contribute to expanding the business contacts.

At the end of the meeting Edward Nalbandian and Karsten Lauritzen signed the ‘Convention between the Governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Denmark on Excluding Double Taxation of Revenues and Property and Preventing the Avoidance of Taxation’.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan