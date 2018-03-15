Armenian President congratulates Angela Merkel on her re-election as German Chancellor

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to Angela Merkel on being re-elected to the office of Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Confident that Angela Merkel’s long experience in State and political activities will continue to promote development and prosperity in Germany and the wellbeing of the friendly German nation, enhance Germany’s weight and role in the international arena, the President wished the Chancellor every success in all her initiatives. President Sargsyan expressed hope that during her new term in office, Armenian-German relations will continue to develop dynamically and expand in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

“I have noted on several occasions that Germany is a reliable partner of Armenia, active supporter of democratic reforms and economic development. Today, the Armenian-German political dialogue has reached a new level: economic cooperation, cultural, inter-parliamentary and decentralized relations are developing continuously.

This year, our country is entering a new stage of development. We are shifting to a new system of political administration that has for many decades contributed to the strengthening of democratic institutions, economic development and prosperity in Germany. On the way to the parliamentary system of governance, we look forward to building closer ties of cooperation with the German government.

I likewise appreciate the support provided by the German side for expansion of EU-Armenia cooperation, with the latter having reached a new level thanks to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed in November, 2017,” the President said in his congratulatory message.

The President’s message also touched upon the inter-party cooperation between the Republican Party of Armenia and the Christian-Democratic Union of Germany in the bilateral format and in the framework of the European People’s Party.

Serzh Sargsyan also sent a congratulatory message to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on being elected Secretary General of the Christian-Democratic Union of Germany.

