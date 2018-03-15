LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.76% to $2117.00, copper price up by 1.82% to $7051.00, lead price up by 2.00% to $2448.00, nickel price up by 0.76% to $13980.00, tin price down by 1.29% to $21125.00, zinc price down by 0.17% to $3278.00, molybdenum price up by 2.44% to $21000.00, cobalt price up by 0.59% to $85500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.