President of Artsakh visits Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., meets Congressmen and Senators

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the US Congress on March 14 in Washington D.C.

The President had a meeting with a group of members of the foreign relations committee to discuss issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and regional processes, Artsakh’s Presidential Office told ARMENPRESS.

Later on a reception dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement was organized in the Congress.

In his remarks President Sahakyan attached importance to the meetings in the US legislative branch, mentioning that the meetings also raise the degree of responsibility for carrying out persistent and painstaking work and deepening and developing the bilateral relations even more.

“I am optimistic – it will happen like this because we view the United States of America as a friendly country, a state which for millions of Armenians became a second homeland. I am optimistic, because here we have loyal and honest friends who are always with Artsakh for already many years, supporting the people of our country and presenting accurate information about our country to the world. We highly value our friendly ties, considering it to be a great wealth,” the President said in his remarks.

President Sahakyan noted that Artsakh attaches importance to US support, and the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress have their unique place here, along with friendly Congressmen and Senators.

The President attached importance to Washington’s tangible role in the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and the just and peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

“Developing and deepening of relations with the US was, is, and will remain one of the fundamental directions of our foreign policy,” he said.

President Sahakyan awarded a group of US Congressmen and Senators with high state awards of Artsakh for significant contribution in the development of Artsakh-US relations and supporting Artsakh.

