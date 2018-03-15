Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso commented on Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a player who continues to perfect even after transferring to England. Not only is he technically talented, he is also a fast player,” Gattuso said.

Arsenal will clash with Milan in the Europa League 1/8 round on March 15.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan