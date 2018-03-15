Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso commented on Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the clash with Arsenal.
“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a player who continues to perfect even after transferring to England. Not only is he technically talented, he is also a fast player,” Gattuso said.
Arsenal will clash with Milan in the Europa League 1/8 round on March 15.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 09:19 President of Artsakh meets with ANCA representatives in Washington D.C.
- 08:47 Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 08:23 Aronian to clash with Grischuk at 5th round of World Chess Candidates Tournament
- 03.14-22:30 Aronian defeats Karjakin in highly anticipated first victory at Candidates Tournament
- 03.14-20:28 Russia assesses UK’s decision to expel Russian diplomats provocation
- 03.14-20:02 Japan supports Syrian Armenians living in Armenia
- 03.14-18:48 FMs of Armenia and Denmark sign visa facilitation agreement
- 03.14-18:22 Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia reports to President Sargsyan on works done in 2017 and plans for 2018
- 03.14-18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-03-18
- 03.14-18:06 Asian Stocks - 14-03-18
- 03.14-18:00 4th round of Candidates’ Tournament kicks off
- 03.14-17:06 UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning
- 03.14-17:01 The Press Awards names Financial Times Newspaper Of The Year
- 03.14-16:53 Angela Merkel sworn in for fourth term as German chancellor
- 03.14-16:48 PM holds consultation on reforms of Sevan national park
- 03.14-16:24 Iran’s flag carrier to recruit female pilots
- 03.14-16:16 Italy’s Anas International to explore construction of Sisian-Kajaran section of North-South Road Corridor
- 03.14-15:54 President Sargsyan thanks Konstantin Kosachev for his objective position on Armenia’s foreign policy at different platforms
- 03.14-15:35 Finland rated the happiest country in UN report
- 03.14-15:15 Japanese PM congratulates President-elect Armen Sarkissian, expresses hope to deepen ties with Armenia
- 03.14-14:38 Russian Red Wings Airlines to operate flights in Armenian market
- 03.14-14:10 Merkel elected to fourth term as German Chancellor
- 03.14-14:01 PM Karapetyan receives ANAS Italian company’s delegation
- 03.14-13:54 Russia respects Armenia’s choice: Konstantin Kosachev on Constitutional reforms
- 03.14-13:36 Armenian PM vows development and better future in Beirut community meeting
- 03.14-13:24 Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
- 03.14-13:05 Konstantin Kosachev sees consensus among Russian society on perceiving Armenia as strategic ally
- 03.14-12:57 PM Karapetyan visits Armenian Haigazian University, Zmmar monastery in Lebanon
- 03.14-12:38 Armenian defense ministry representatives depart for China
- 03.14-12:37 Russia will not continue supplying weapons to Azerbaijan with the same scale it did before April 2016 - Konstantin Kosachev
- 03.14-12:04 Armenian shoes displayed at Moscow international exhibition
- 03.14-11:53 Maryland avenue in US city of Glendale to be renamed to Artsakh Street
- 03.14-11:38 Armenia has fantastic cooperation opportunity with EAEU and EU: President-elect meets young professionals in US
- 03.14-11:17 Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies
- 03.14-11:07 Armenian FM to visit Denmark
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2740 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1511 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
16:28, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1348 times Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1347 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
14:39, 03.09.2018
Viewed 1277 times Armenia, EU closer than never before – says Mogherini