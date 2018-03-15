Aronian to clash with Grischuk at 5th round of World Chess Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian’s opponent at the upcoming 5th round of the Candidates Tournament is Alexander Grischuk.

The Armenian chess GM earlier defeated Sergey Karjakin in the 4th round, marking his first victory at the World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018.

Fabiano Caruana is leading the tournament with 3 points.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

