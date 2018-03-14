FMs of Armenia and Denmark sign visa facilitation agreement

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with Foreign Minister of Denmark Anders Samuelsen in Copenhagen on March 14, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Greeting Edward Nalbandian, Anders Samuelsen hoped that the visit will give new impetus to Armenian-Danish relations. Thanking for the invitation and reception, Minister Nalbandian noted that his meetings in Copenhagen give a good opportunity to discuss steps to further strengthen and deepen relations between Armenia and Denmark and joint projects of bilateral interest.

The Armenian and Danish FMs discussed issues referring to the activation of bilateral political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in international organizations. The sides highlighted the importance of mutual high level visits.

Edward Nalbandian noted with pleasure that 3 agreements are planned to be signed in the sidelines of his visit.

During the meeting the FMs referred to Armenia-EU relations, and the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia presented to his partner the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides also exchanged ideas on a number of pressing regional and international issues.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Edward signed visa facilitation agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Denmark.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan