Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-03-18

YEREVAN, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 March, USD exchange rate is down by 0.16 drams to 480.35 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.63 drams to 594.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.44 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.04 drams to 670.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 48.81 drams to 20428.03 drams. Silver price is up by 0.76 drams to 254.97 drams. Platinum price is up by 134.06 drams to 14933.97 drams.