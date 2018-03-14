Asian Stocks - 14-03-18

TOKYO, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 14 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.87% to 21777.29 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.45% to 1743.21 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.57% to 3291.38 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.53% to 31435.01 points.