4th round of Candidates’ Tournament kicks off

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The 4th round of the Candidates’ Tournament has kicked off in Berlin.

ARMENPRESS reports leader of Armenian chess team Levon Aronian competes with world vice champion Sergey Karjakin with black pieces. The other pairs are Grischuk-Liren, Mammadyarov-So, and Kramnik-Caruana.

By now Vladimir Kramnik is the leader of the tournament with 2.5 points. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Fabiano Caruana have earned 2 points. Alexander Grischuk and Ding Liren have 1.5 points. Aronian and Karjakin have 1 point. Wesley So ranks last with 0.5 point.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan