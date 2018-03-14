Angela Merkel sworn in for fourth term as German chancellor

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Angela Merkel has been sworn in for a fourth term as German chancellor, BBC reports.

Germany's parliament earlier approved her re-election by 364 votes to 315.

Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc had its worst result in almost 70 years.

But she finally secured a coalition deal with the Social Democrats (SPD) earlier this month following a political deadlock.

It cost her several key posts - including finance and foreign minister - in Germany's new cabinet.

After parliament confirmed Merkel's reappointment on Wednesday, she told MPs: "I accept the vote."

Merkel was formally appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before taking the oath of office.

