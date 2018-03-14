PM holds consultation on reforms of Sevan national park

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian Government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which issues relating to the reforms and development strategy of Sevan national park were discussed, the government told Armenpress.

It was reported that 29 actions worth 14 billion AMD will be taken under the reforms program.

It was also reported that two investment programs are expected to be implemented by the private sector in the territory of the national park during 2018.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to increasing the effectiveness of maintenance and management of the Sevan national park. He said it’s necessary to define clear standards for implementation of investment programs, including on the directions of maintaining green areas and etc.

