Iran’s flag carrier to recruit female pilots
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Iran Air, the country’s flag carrier, decided to employ female pilots in its personnel, Tehran Times reported.
“This is highly significant for us to have female pilots among our personnel,” Farzaneh Sharafbafi, CEO of Iran Air said.
The airline opens job vacancy advertisement to recruit new pilots annually; the main feature of this year’s advertisement is the possibility for female pilots to apply, Tehran Times reported citing the CEO.
Domestically, Iran Air is commonly known as Homa.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
