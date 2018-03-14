Italy’s Anas International to explore construction of Sisian-Kajaran section of North-South Road Corridor

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Anas International, an Italian road construction company of the Anas Group, will explore the expediency of public sector-private sector construction and commissioning of the Sisian-Kajaran section of the Tranche 4 of the North-South Road Corridor in Armenia.

The Armenian ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies and the Italian company signed a framework agreement on March 14 in Yerevan on the circle and timeline of the studies.

Anas International executive Bernardo Magrì and Vardan Karapetyan, acting director of the Organization of Transportation Project Implementation SNCO of Armenia, signed the deal.

The signing of the agreement took place in the presence of minister of transportation, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan and Anas Group president Gianni Vittorio Armani.

The minister welcomed the Italian road construction company’s interest in Armenia’s infrastructure programs and attached importance to the construction of the strategically important road, and emphasized the need of high quality research.

Gianni Vittorio Armani presented the profile of his company and mentioned that Anas is the leading road construction company in Italy that uses smart technologies, and owns more than 30,000 km roads in Italy. Anas has been engaged in road construction outside of Italy as well. Gianni Vittorio Armani said the North-South road carried strategic importance not only for Armenia but also for the region.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan