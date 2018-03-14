Finland rated the happiest country in UN report  

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Finland has been declared as the happiest country in the world according to the UN report released on March 14, RIA Novosti reports.

The World Happiness Report ranked 156 countries by happiness level based on factors such as life expectancy, social assistance, corruption and etc.

“Finland is ranked the 1st in the report for the first time. Norway, which was leading in the previous report, this year is ranked 2nd”, the UN report says.

Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia are among the top ten.

