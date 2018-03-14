Japanese PM congratulates President-elect Armen Sarkissian, expresses hope to deepen ties with Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe sent a congratulatory letter to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia, the President-elect’s Office told Armenpress.
The letter says:
“On behalf of the Japanese people and government I congratulate you on being elected President of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia plays a key role for peace and stability in the Caucasus region, and your country’s stable development is of vital importance. Armenia is a reliable partner for Japan and is committed to fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law. I am happy that our countries closely cooperate at bilateral and international arenas”.
PM Shinzo Abe highlighted the great potential of the Armenian-Japanese mutual partnership and expressed hope that the bilateral ties will further deepen and strengthen in the future.
Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev also congratulated Armen Sarkissian.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan