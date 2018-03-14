Merkel elected to fourth term as German Chancellor

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Bundestag lawmakers on March 14 elected Angela Merkel, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, as German Chancellor for a fourth term, Reuters reports.

Lawmakers voted by 364 to 315, with nine abstentions, in favor of re-electing Merkel, 63.

“I accept the vote”, Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament after the vote.

