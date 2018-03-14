Russia respects Armenia’s choice: Konstantin Kosachev on Constitutional reforms

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia carefully followed the discussions on the Constitutional reforms in Armenia and respects the Armenian people’s choice to transition to a parliamentary system of governance as a result of these reforms, Konstantin Kosachev – Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, told reporters in the Armenian parliament, Armenpress reports.

“We think that the Constitutional reforms received the full support of the Armenian people. This is Armenia’s choice, and we respect it”, he said.

Commenting on the observation according to which the Republican Party of Armenia may nominate incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the post of the Prime Minister, Konstantin Kosachev said he doesn’t make any comment on personnel matters as long as there is no clarity yet.

“In any case this is also Armenia’s internal issue, sovereign choice, and I am convinced that this will be done by a democratic way in line with Armenia’s Constitution”, the Russian official noted.

