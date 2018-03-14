PM Karapetyan visits Armenian Haigazian University, Zmmar monastery in Lebanon

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited Armenian spiritual and educational-cultural structures of Beirut on March 13 on the second day of his official visit to Lebanon.

The PM visited the Haigazian University and met with the students and academic staff.

President of Haigazian University Paul Haidostian briefed the Armenian PM on the activities and educational programs of the facility.

The Prime Minister also viewed the exhibits of painter Raffi Yedalyan and signed the Honorary Guest Book of the University.

“It is very impressive to see such an educational center, both Armenian, international and tolerant towards other cultures, here in the center of Beirut. This is extremely important and exciting. I would like to thank you for your work, and I want you to never get tired, because there is no job more grateful than educating. We have your greatest need and we are grateful for your dedicated work towards preservation of Armenian identity,” PM Karapetyan said.

“We are very grateful to Lebanon for the attitude it displays for the Armenian community. We are thankful for the recognition and condemnation of the [Armenian] Genocide and for the hospitality and assistance for our countrymen during the years of the Genocide”, the PM said, stressing that despite the high level political and friendly relations the economic ties aren’t as advanced.

“I am sure that we’ve caused certain interest among the Lebanese business environment, banking system, and we will receive feedback soon,” the PM added, mentioning that they’ve presented the opportunities of Armenia to their Lebanese counterparts.

The PM later visited one of the most significant cultural and spiritual Diaspora centers – Bzoummar (Zmmar). The PM met with clergy from the Armenian Catholic Patriarchate and Monastery of Zmmar and highlighted the activities of the structure in preservation of cultural heritage and national identity.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan