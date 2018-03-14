Russia will not continue supplying weapons to Azerbaijan with the same scale it did before April 2016 - Konstantin Kosachev

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Konstantin Kosachev – Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, says Russia will not continue supplying weapons to Azerbaijan with the same scale it did before the 2016 April war, reports Armenpress.

At a meeting with reporters in the Armenian Parliament, Konstantin Kosachev said Russia implements the contracts that were signed with Azerbaijan before April 2016.

“We are obliged to do that in accordance with these contracts. But as far as I know it will not be with the scales that existed as of April 2016. Undoubtedly, we react to the situation which took place in April 2016”, the Russian official said.

Commenting on the fact that the Russian President during his visit to China said the US supply of weapons to Ukraine, as a conflicting country, is unacceptable, but at the same time Russia supplies weapons to Azerbaijan, Konstantin Kosachev said: “Vladimir Putin talked about the countries where the conflict is at the hot stage, where shots are really fired, and in Ukraine shots are really fired. Fortunately, there is no such situation in Nagorno Karabakh at the moment”.

