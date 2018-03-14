Armenian shoes displayed at Moscow international exhibition 

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), 8 Armenian enterprises are participating in “Mosshoes 2018” specialized in shoes and leather accessories exhibition in Moscow from March 13-16, among more than 1000 brands of the world, the DFA told Armenpress.

This year “Mosshoes” international exhibition already the 75th time united producers from 30 countries of the world, the visit of more than 15 000 middle and large buyers, distributors is expected. Armenian companies present natural and substitute leather shoes, bags, accessories and other products to international buyers in a joint pavilion.

As a result of last year’s “Mosshoes” expos in Spring and Autumn 18 Armenian companies signed export contracts of about 682 million AMD.

““Mosshoes” is one of the largest leather goods exhibition of Russia and Eastern Europe. For 4 days Armenian producers have an opportunity to introduce, negotiate with dozens of distributers, to sign contracts, establish business ties, follow international trends, and practice them in further production and in order to increase export volumes”, DFA International cooperation team leader Narek Aleksanyan said.

This year “Simona”, “Babinni”, “K&K shoes”, “LKR”, “Luna”, “Elma”, “Kristi” and “Bebetta” brands are presented in the exhibition.

The DFA supported Armenian companies’ participation in the international expo in the framework of the export promotion policy of Armenia.