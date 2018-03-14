Maryland avenue in US city of Glendale to be renamed to Artsakh Street

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Maryland avenue between Wilson and Harvard Street of the US city of Glendale can be renamed to Artsakh Street in honor of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region said, reports Armenpress.

On March 13 the Glendale City Council unanimously voted to begin the process of renaming Maryland avenue to Artsakh Street.

It’s worth to mention that the decision was adopted within the frames of the visit of Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan to the United States.

Bako Sahakyan arrived in Washington D.C. on March 12.

