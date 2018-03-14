Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Google said on Wednesday it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June, Reuters reports.

Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.

"Improving the ads experience across the web, whether that's removing harmful ads or intrusive ads, will continue to be a top priority for us," Scott Spencer, director of sustainable ads, said.

