Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Armenian FM to visit Denmark


YEREVAN, MARCH, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Denmark FM Anders Samuelsen, Armenian’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will depart for Copenhagen March 14 on an official visit.

The Armenian FM is expected to meet with high level officials of the government and parliament.

Nalbandian will also meet with representatives of the Danish Foreign Policy Society.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration